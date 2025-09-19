UDF stages walkout from assembly after denial of motion on Sabarimala gold idols row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF members walked out of the assembly after the Speaker denied permission to raise the issue of 4 kg discrepancy in the weight of gold-clad copper coverings of idols at the Sabarimala as an adjournment motion.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan moved a notice for an adjournment motion in the assembly, but Speaker A N Shamseer declined permission, stating that the matter was sub-judicial and under consideration of the High Court.

Following this, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan pointed out that there have been precedents of sub-judicial matters being discussed in the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh said the opposition had joined hands with the BJP-RSS to not let the Ayyappa conclave happen. He said the rules stipulated that the sub-judice matters cannot be discussed in the house, and even if there has been a precedent of discussing such topics, the rules always prevail over such exceptions.