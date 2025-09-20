All eyes on Pampa as thousands gather for Global Ayyappa Meet

PATHANAMTHITTA: Under the gleaming white German-made pandals rising on the sandy banks of the Pampa, preparations for the Global Ayyappa Sangamam have reached the final stages on a grand scale.
With seating for over 3,000 devotees and a security blanket of more than 1,000 police personnel, the riverfront has been transformed into a fortress-like festival ground, awaiting the spiritual congregation that seeks to place Sabarimala on the global spiritual map.
The programme starting at 9.30am will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 10.30am on Saturday, September 20. Cooperation, Ports and Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan will preside over, and ministers from various states, legislators, community and cultural leaders, and representatives of several organisations will attend.
Eco-friendly arrangements
Three eco-friendly German technology pandals, which are air-conditioned, have been set up at key locations without disturbing the natural ecosystem of Pampa. The main venue at Pampa sandbanks, spanning 43,000 sq ft, will host the inaugural and valedictory sessions, accommodating approximately 3,000 delegates from India and abroad.
The stage, raised four feet from the ground, spans 2,400 sq ft with an adjoining green room and a media centre. The pandals were built in compliance with green norms, ensuring that the sacredness and natural setting of Pampa remain untouched.
Roadmap for Sabarimala development
The Sangamam will feature three parallel sessions. The first will focus on the Sabarimala Master Plan, with members of the high-power committee, senior officials, and policy experts discussing infrastructure, environmental protection, and pilgrim welfare to chart a sustainable development roadmap.
The second session will deliberate on ‘Spiritual Tourism Circuits,’ exploring how Sabarimala can be integrated with other cultural and spiritual hubs in Kerala.
The third session will discuss ‘Crowd Management and Preparedness at Sabarimala,’ with police officials, health experts, and technology partners sharing strategies for better facilities, surveillance, healthcare systems, and interdepartmental coordination.
Registration for delegates will begin at 6am, followed by the inaugural session from 9am to 11am. Parallel sessions will take place thereafter. Post-lunch, a music programme led by playback singer Vijay Yesudas will be staged.