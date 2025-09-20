All eyes on Pampa as thousands gather for Global Ayyappa Meet

PATHANAMTHITTA: Under the gleaming white German-made pandals rising on the sandy banks of the Pampa, preparations for the Global Ayyappa Sangamam have reached the final stages on a grand scale.

With seating for over 3,000 devotees and a security blanket of more than 1,000 police personnel, the riverfront has been transformed into a fortress-like festival ground, awaiting the spiritual congregation that seeks to place Sabarimala on the global spiritual map.

The programme starting at 9.30am will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 10.30am on Saturday, September 20. Cooperation, Ports and Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan will preside over, and ministers from various states, legislators, community and cultural leaders, and representatives of several organisations will attend.

Eco-friendly arrangements

Three eco-friendly German technology pandals, which are air-conditioned, have been set up at key locations without disturbing the natural ecosystem of Pampa. The main venue at Pampa sandbanks, spanning 43,000 sq ft, will host the inaugural and valedictory sessions, accommodating approximately 3,000 delegates from India and abroad.

The stage, raised four feet from the ground, spans 2,400 sq ft with an adjoining green room and a media centre. The pandals were built in compliance with green norms, ensuring that the sacredness and natural setting of Pampa remain untouched.

Roadmap for Sabarimala development

The Sangamam will feature three parallel sessions. The first will focus on the Sabarimala Master Plan, with members of the high-power committee, senior officials, and policy experts discussing infrastructure, environmental protection, and pilgrim welfare to chart a sustainable development roadmap.