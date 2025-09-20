BJP councillor K Anil Kumar found dead in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP leader and Thirumala ward councillor K Anil Kumar was found dead at the BJP ward council office in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and begun an investigation.

Anil Kumar was found hanging in the BJP ward council office situated inside a shopping complex in Thirumala around 8.30 am.

According to police, a note believed to be written by Anil Kumar was found in the office. In the note, he reportedly mentioned financial issues linked to a cooperative society and expressed disappointment over not receiving support from the party leadership. The content of the note is being verified.

Anil Kumar was serving as the general secretary of the BJP Thiruvananthapuram city district unit.

Police are carrying out the inquest procedures.