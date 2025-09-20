Case against two for cyber attack on K J Shine

KOCHI: Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police on Friday registered a case against two persons, C K Gopalakrishnan and K M Shajahan, following a complaint from CPM leader K J Shine in connection with the cyber attacks against her and Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan. Shine had also filed a complaint with the chief minister.

An FIR was registered against the two accused for creating and circulating photos and posts with defamatory remarks from September 14 on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and YouTube. Gopalakrishnan is accused of posting derogatory remarks against Shine and Unnikrishnan on Facebook while Shajahan allegedly made objectionable comments about them on his YouTube channel, ‘Prathipaksham’.

The probe will be carried out by a team under the leadership of Munambam DySP S Jayakrishnan. The police recorded Shine’s statement after visiting her residence on the day.