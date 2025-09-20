Catching state BJP off guard, Yogi Adityanath wishes ‘success’ for meet

“Lord Ayyappa is the divine protector of dharma. His worship illuminates the path of righteousness and inspires the devotees to promote and preserve satvic values. For strengthening harmony, inclusivity and unity, it is necessary to spread ancient wisdom and traditions. In this perspective, Agola Ayyappa Sangamam assumes much significance,” Adityanath said in his letter.

Adityanath also thanked Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan for the invitation.

His greeting has come at a time when the state BJP -- along with the main opposition, Congress-led UDF -- has decided to boycott the Ayyappa conclave. There was a difference of opinion in the state BJP on the decision to not cooperate with the meet. With major Hindu community organisations like SNDP, KPMS and NSS declaring their support to the meet, there was a strong sentiment within the BJP that it should not reject the TDB initiative.

At the same time, Hindutva organisations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Hindu Aikya Vedi have chosen not to cooperate with the meet.