French agency lauds Kerala’s pursuiT OF sustainable devpt

PARIS: The Agence française de développement (AFD) — or the French Development Agency — has hailed Kerala’s efforts at moving away from a reactive disaster-response model to a proactive strategy that integrates climate risk management into governance and development planning.

For Kerala, the devastating floods of 2018 were a turning point. The disaster forced the state to rethink its model of development and acknowledge the pressing risks posed by climate change. Out of this realisation was born the ambitious Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI).

Designed with support from the World Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and AFD, the RKI goes beyond rebuilding damaged infrastructure. Its central aim is to strengthen preparedness, resilience, and sustainability across sectors and communities.

The initiative is structured around two core pillars. The first is institutional strengthening, particularly in fiscal and budget management during crises. The second focuses on establishing robust safety nets and insurance mechanisms to reduce vulnerability to future disasters.

Climate risk integration in land use and urban planning forms another key element, with pilot projects under way in four districts in the Pampa River basin. The programme encompasses a wide range of sectors: Water resource management, health infrastructure, agriculture, and rehabilitation.

“The idea is not just about rebuilding but about planning for resilience. The government has created a dedicated vehicle, the Rebuild Kerala Initiative, to drive this effort,” Julien Boglietto, project manager at AFD, told visiting journalists from India.