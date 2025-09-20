French agency lauds Kerala’s pursuiT OF sustainable devpt

PARIS: The Agence française de développement (AFD) — or the French Development Agency — has hailed Kerala’s efforts at moving away from a reactive disaster-response model to a proactive strategy that integrates climate risk management into governance and development planning.
For Kerala, the devastating floods of 2018 were a turning point. The disaster forced the state to rethink its model of development and acknowledge the pressing risks posed by climate change. Out of this realisation was born the ambitious Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI).
Designed with support from the World Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and AFD, the RKI goes beyond rebuilding damaged infrastructure. Its central aim is to strengthen preparedness, resilience, and sustainability across sectors and communities.
The initiative is structured around two core pillars. The first is institutional strengthening, particularly in fiscal and budget management during crises. The second focuses on establishing robust safety nets and insurance mechanisms to reduce vulnerability to future disasters.
Climate risk integration in land use and urban planning forms another key element, with pilot projects under way in four districts in the Pampa River basin. The programme encompasses a wide range of sectors: Water resource management, health infrastructure, agriculture, and rehabilitation.
“The idea is not just about rebuilding but about planning for resilience. The government has created a dedicated vehicle, the Rebuild Kerala Initiative, to drive this effort,” Julien Boglietto, project manager at AFD, told visiting journalists from India.
Moving beyond paper
According to Boglietto, action must happen at multiple levels — planning, regulation, and fiscal innovation — while also ensuring concrete interventions on the ground. “This is not just about documentation. It is about training people and adopting a participatory approach with communities and local representatives to design a new master plan. There must be new standards and more protective infrastructure,” he said.
By 2027, the programme envisions all municipalities in Kerala adopting urban master plans that address climate risks. Climate and hydrological data will be made easily accessible to local decision-makers, enabling them to strengthen infrastructure and services against extreme weather. In addition, a disaster risk financing strategy involving insurance companies is being drawn up to complement existing safety nets.
Challenges ahead
Boglietto acknowledged that Kerala faces significant challenges in implementing such a broad, multi-sectoral plan.
“The biggest hurdle is integrating risk into urban land-use patterns. People tend to view it as a constraint on development. The government is trying to involve them in shaping the new urban risk master plan and educating them on sustainable development perspectives,” he said. The initiative also demands extensive resources and coordination across multiple entities. People’s priorities often lean towards short-term economic development rather than long-term sustainability — a tension that persists not only in India but also in France, he pointed out.
Lessons from 2018
AFD formally joined the initiative in 2021, with its investment primarily directed towards the Pampa River Basin resilience project. The Kerala government has since prepared a risk information master plan for municipalities such as Alappuzha, Haripad, and Mavelikkara.
One of the state’s most significant lessons from 2018 was the need for better governance in dam management. “The dam operator may not always know the consequences of releasing water. We faced similar situations in France a few years ago. The problem is often lack of coordination and information-sharing. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has now shouldered responsibility to ensure better mechanisms are in place,” Boglietto noted.
The next step for the state is to extend the project to all districts. For AFD, Kerala’s proactive stance and strong political leadership make it a valuable partner. “France and Kerala share common challenges in dealing with climate risks. By working together, we can evolve good ideas and practices for mitigation,” Boglietto said.