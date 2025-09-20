Kerala's 'scent'sational revolution

Pizza perfume, anyone?

Marketing professional Angel Zachariah agrees. The 32-year-old’s dream is to buy Jo Malone’s Orange Blossom. “It is very expensive, so I am saving up. It’s fresh, citrus and calming,” she smiles.

Fragrance has become something personal, she adds. “I prefer citrus scents as my body heats quite fast. If I use an intense fragrance, it gives me a headache. Citrus is what I connect more with. It lifts my mood,” she smiles.

Among youngsters, especially teenage girls, vanilla has become a trend, notes Athira Jose, a home baker and dancer. “My children and their friends use body mists from brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Bath and Body Works, and Nykaa,” she says.

Athira herself fell in love with perfumes 15 years ago when her husband gifted her one from Dubai. “It was a mild-scented one. Soon, I figured out I prefer floral notes. Later, when I went on a trip to Singapore, I bought Miss Dior. That was it — there has been no stopping since then,” she grins.

The floral, citrus accords of that perfume connected with her so deeply that, over the past decade, she has used more than 10 bottles of it. “I also use Chanel’s Gabrielle, named after the founder of the brand. It is also a floral perfume. These two are my all-time favourites,” she says.

Her daughters, however, don’t share her taste. “They prefer more intense and newer fragrances, especially sweet and vanilla scents. That shows a generational shift; florals are ‘old’ now,” she laughs.

Moreover, today’s youth are more aware of the science behind fragrances. “They know about base, middle and top notes, and terms like longevity, performance, and projection,” Athira observes.

Many are also opting for what’s called ‘functional fragrances’. These are said to be scientifically engineered ‘neuro’ fragrances that have a positive effect on one’s mind and mood. They can be inspired by anything, from forest bathing to the deep blue oceans.

Well, it is a vast world out there — from eau de parfum to elixirs. “Vanilla made a comeback just a couple of years ago. The effect is visible here, too. Youngsters are noticing, demand is rising, and many homegrown brands are producing their own versions,” says Kiran of SS Beauty.

He adds that gourmand perfumes have emerged as a new rage in some parts of the West, and it’s likely to have a ripple effect down here as well. Gourmand? Yeah, but we are not talking about just chocolate or coffee here. How about a pizza-inspired perfume with notes of oregano?