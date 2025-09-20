Polls: CMP to stake claim on Thiruvanthapuram, Nenmara

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Long-time UDF ally CMP is set to stake claim on two seats, including the prestigious Thiruvananthapuram constituency, in the assembly elections next year.

Party sources said CMP will contest from Thiruvananthapuram if Congress agrees to hand over the seat. If it does, CMP general secretary C P John, who is also the UDF secretary and a resident of the constituency for many years, will be the candidate.

The CMP leadership has also decided to stake claim for Nenmara in Palakkad. “We have decided to stick to our claim for two seats at any cost,” a CMP leader said.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, while inaugurating the 40th formation day of CMP in Thiruvananthapuram last month, had said UDF would give the party more than one seat and that it would also have more than one MLA in 2026.