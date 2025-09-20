Sonia and Priyanka spring a surprise at ‘Walk Against Drugs’ in Wayanad

KALPETTA: Wayanad witnessed an unexpected political moment on Friday when senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and local MP Priyanka Gandhi made a surprise appearance at the ‘Walk Against Drugs’ campaign led by senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

The mother-daughter duo, arrived at the event venue in the same car and briefly stood after taking the anti-drug pledge.

Their sudden presence created a buzz among participants, as the Gandhis had not scheduled to attend any public programmes on Friday. After the programme concluded, Chennithala, who had been standing on one side of the stage, went to meet the Gandhis near their car.

The Wayanad leg of the campaign was flagged off by KPCC president Sunny Joseph.