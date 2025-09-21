10 Malayali students to represent country at 'BRICS Young Talents' youth festival in Russia

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 10-member Malayali-exclusive students team is all set to represent India at the ‘BRICS Young Talents’ youth festival in Russia. More than 125 children from 13 BRICS plus countries will take part in the youth festival, which began on Saturday in Russia’s Kaza city. The students will be part of the camp till September 28.

The team members are Pranav Rajesh (Nirmala Bhavan), Riyan Ohio (Saraswathi Vidyalaya), Sameera Nair (Carmel Girls High School), Amuda Naveen (Open School), Annapriya Saji Dominic (Carmel High School), Janaki Jayadev (The Kanjirapally Heritage School), Sandeep Kumar SS (MMRHSS, Neeramankara), Madhav Mahesh (Mar Baselios Public School, Kottayam), Agnidev Ghosh (St Thomas School, Mukkola), Prabeen SP (St Marys’ School, Pattom).

Screened by the Russian Honorary Consul here, the students were selected for multiple events based on different criteria.

“Academics, extra-curricular skills, general awareness, and aptitude in IT and mathematics were some of them,” said the Honorary Consul for Russia Ratheesh C Nair. As part of the nine-day festival, students will be engaging in various activities, including board game festivals, cultural events, sports, and excursions. The festival idea was initiated at the 16th BRICS summit held in Kazan last year.