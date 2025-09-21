Bishop’s call reignites discussions on merger of Kerala Congress parties

KOTTAYAM: After a brief hiatus, discussions regarding the merger of Kerala Congress parties gained a renewed momentum following a call from Mar Thomas Tharayil, the Metropolitan of the Syro-Malabar archdiocese of Changanassery, advocating for the reunification of the splinter groups.
While speaking at a book release function in Changanassery on Friday, Mar Tharayil said when Kerala Congress parties are positioned on different fronts, votes are being scattered, and this is causing concern even among their traditional supporters. His remarks have reignited discussions about the necessity of merging various factions, especially the major groups led by Jose K Mani and P J Joseph.
According to Kerala Congress insiders, they also badly wish for a merger as Kerala Congress parties’ influence has waned due to its current fragmentation. “The traditional supporters of Kerala Congress, particularly the church, are concerned that their interests are not protected due to the fragmentation of the party. Even the KC followers want a merger to strengthen the party. However, achieving the goal may prove challenging, given the stance taken by leaders of various groups,” said Joseph M Puthussery, a leader of the KC led by P J Joseph.
Meanwhile, a section in Kerala Congress wants the bishops to assume a role akin to that of the Panakkad family in the Indian Union Muslim League, positioning the bishops as a supreme authority to control the party. “The bishops should oversee the united party moves in a justifiable manner,” said a KC leader.
Meanwhile, the church leaders are concerned that they are not adequately consulted during decision-making processes within the Kerala Congress. “In the past, under K M Mani’s leadership, there was a practice of consulting bishops and community leaders, such as the heads of NSS and SNDP Yogam, to shape the party’s policies and positions. However, since the leadership transition, these consultations have ceased, leading to a growing distance between the church and the party,” said the leader.
A section in the UDF believes that a united and strong Kerala Congress party is crucial for maintaining communal equilibrium in state politics.
“When the IUML is strong in Malabar and KC is strong in Central Travancore, the communal balance can be achieved. Currently, this balance is lacking, which has resulted in an unhealthy upper hand for the Muslim League in the UDF,” said a UDF leader.
While KC (M) led by Jose K Mani also wishes for a merger and joining the UDF, the consideration they are receiving in the LDF and the internal conflicts within the UDF are preventing them from taking a favourable stance for merger.