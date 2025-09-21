Bishop’s call reignites discussions on merger of Kerala Congress parties

KOTTAYAM: After a brief hiatus, discussions regarding the merger of Kerala Congress parties gained a renewed momentum following a call from Mar Thomas Tharayil, the Metropolitan of the Syro-Malabar archdiocese of Changanassery, advocating for the reunification of the splinter groups.

While speaking at a book release function in Changanassery on Friday, Mar Tharayil said when Kerala Congress parties are positioned on different fronts, votes are being scattered, and this is causing concern even among their traditional supporters. His remarks have reignited discussions about the necessity of merging various factions, especially the major groups led by Jose K Mani and P J Joseph.

According to Kerala Congress insiders, they also badly wish for a merger as Kerala Congress parties’ influence has waned due to its current fragmentation. “The traditional supporters of Kerala Congress, particularly the church, are concerned that their interests are not protected due to the fragmentation of the party. Even the KC followers want a merger to strengthen the party. However, achieving the goal may prove challenging, given the stance taken by leaders of various groups,” said Joseph M Puthussery, a leader of the KC led by P J Joseph.