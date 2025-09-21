Blasphemous comment by Youth Congress leader Jinto John puts Congress on back foot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It seems the Youth Congress may bring more embarrassment to the Congress party, with the latest incident involving allegations of blasphemy.

If it was the discredited MLA who has been creating a headache for the party, the latest episode involves Youth Congress leader and Congress spokesperson Jinto John, who made a blasphemous statement against Lord Krishna. Though Jinto expressed regret after BJP came out strongly against him, the controversy is likely to haunt the party in the days to come.

It was in a channel discussion that Jinto John reportedly made the defamatory statement. The discussion was about the cyberbullying against CPM leader K J Shine and party MLA Unnikrishnan. While participating in the discussion, Jinto said, “In Kerala, Unnikrishnan is the name given to people who indulge in immoral activities.”

After the remark became controversial, BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan criticised Jinto on his Facebook post and demanded that the Congress party and the leader should apologise for the defamatory statement. “The word ‘Unnikrishnan’ has great sentimental value in the hearts of Hindus. It involves reverence and love. It is natural for people who lead a low life to think of immoral activities when they hear the word Unnikrishnan. Do not think that Hindus will keep silent if anyone defames their deity,” he said.