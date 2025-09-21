Human remains recovered from vacant quarry

KOCHI: The Ernakulam rural police have recovered human body parts from an abandoned quarry in the Chully area of Ayyampuzha. The remains, consisting of portions of the abdomen with decayed flesh and bones, were found inside a pair of trousers, said an officer with the Ayyampuzha police.

“We received the alert late on Friday, but the inquest and other procedures were carried out on Saturday. The condition of the remains suggests they had been there for several days. A case of unnatural death has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said a police official.