Kerala BJP councillor’s death sparks political storm; note alleges BJP leadership failed to support him

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The death by suicide of BJP leader and Thirumala ward councillor K Anil Kumar has sparked a major political row, with the BJP accusing the police and the CPM of driving him to the extreme step, while the CPM has called for a probe into the financial dealings of a cooperative society linked to the deceased leader.
Anil Kumar, 52, councillor of Thirumala ward and general secretary of the BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram city unit, was found hanging inside the party’s ward office on Saturday morning. His death, now registered as a case of unnatural death, has led to political blame games.
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar is expected to address the councillor’s death at a press conference in Varkala on Sunday. In a condolence post on Facebook, Rajeev noted that Anil Kumar had met him just two days before his death.
BJP city district president Karamana Jayan alleged that Anil Kumar had been mentally harassed by both the police and the CPM.
According to him, police summoned Anil Kumar to the Thampanoor station based on a complaint linked to the cooperative bank run by him and threatened him to produce Rs 5 lakh in cash.
He announced a protest march to Thampanoor police station on Monday demanding action against the officers who issued the threats.
Jayan also said that there were no financial irregularities in the Valiyasala Farm Tour Society, where Anil Kumar served as president.
“The audits were clear till 2024. The problem arose only because some borrowers failed to repay loans. The party was in constant touch with defaulters and tried to resolve the issue. Anil was a man of integrity who was crushed under mental pressure,” he added.
However, in the suicide note found from the office, Anil Kumar reportedly wrote of feeling abandoned during a time of crisis. He wrote that the society had lent around Rs 6 crore and was now struggling with liabilities of a similar amount.
He added that the society had assets worth Rs 11 crore that should be used to repay depositors. Importantly, the note also expressed disappointment with the BJP leadership, accusing it of not standing by him.
CPM district secretary V Joy has called for a probe into the financial operations of the cooperative society and also demanded that BJP leaders be questioned. V Joy has also announced protest marches in various corporation wards.
With both parties planning protest marches in the coming days, Anil Kumar’s death has quickly become a flashpoint in the city’s political scene.