‘Pampa was pristine’: Devotee, 80, bemoans new realities for pilgrims

PAMPA : When Balasubrahmanian first made the trek to Sabarimala in 1967, the hill shrine was a world apart from the bustling pilgrimage centre it is today. “There were hardly ten people around,” recalls the Tamil Nadu native, now settled in Canada.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “I could see the pebbles glistening under the clear waters of the Pampa, and I drank from the river without hesitation. Today, I’m scared to even step into it. It’s slippery, polluted and far from the pristine river I knew it to be.”

Fondly called Balu, he remembers an era when the pilgrimage meant braving wild animals. “Pilgrims spoke in hushed tones about prowling tigers. I once spent the night alone on the bare floor at Pampa, trusting Lord Ayyappa to protect me,” he says.

Life took him to Algeria in 1987, before he moved to Canada, where he now runs a successful South Indian restaurant chain with over 60 employees. Yet, his bond with Sabarimala has only deepened. At the age of 80, he continues to visit the shrine several times a year, keeping a car in Chennai exclusively for the journeys.