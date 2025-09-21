SIR faces stiff opposition from parties in state except BJP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All major political parties, barring the BJP, in Kerala have registered their opposition towards conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state at a meeting convened by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)-Kerala, Ratan Kelkar, here on Saturday.

The timing of holding the exercise in the coming months, when the local body elections are scheduled to be held in the state, was the major point of opposition raised by the parties, including CPM and the Congress. The recognised political parties also objected to the use of the 2002 SIR rolls as the base document for the upcoming revision.

The political parties also urged Kelkar to urge the Election Commission (EC) to put off the exercise till the 2025 local body polls are over. Inclusion of ration card as a valid identification document was another major demand raised by the political parties. Concerns were also expressed over how overseas voters, who are not residing in the state, will be verified and enrolled.

Meanwhile, the BJP was the only party that welcomed SIR and demanded its speedy implementation. While stressing that all eligible citizens should be included in the electoral roll, the BJP said voting in previous elections does not automatically confer citizenship which is one of the main eligibility criteria to be enrolled as a voter.