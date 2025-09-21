Zubeen’s death allows Assamese natives to reaffirm cultural roots

KOCHI: Vikram has been a resident of Perumbavoor for the past 14 years. However, the sense of belonging to his home state of Assam and community remains undiminished. This became evident when a group of Assamese lamented the death of musician Zubeen Garg on Friday.
“We were shocked to hear about the demise of our favourite singer. Since childhood, we have been listening to his songs. Despite having migrated to Kerala, we listen to his songs and wait for his new releases. He has also worked for the people of Assam,” said Vikram Chunkrang, a migrant worker from Lakhimpur district.
Zubeen, celebrated as a singer-songwriter, composer, lyricist, music director, music producer, actor, film director, film producer, screenwriter, and philanthropist, passed away while scuba diving in Singapore.
“We have more respect for him than even ministers. In our rooms and outside we sing and discuss his songs. He was such a wonderful singer and has acted in a few films as well,” Vikram said. The sense of loss and display of raw emotions highlight how they remain connected to their homeland.
“They are still fond of their culture and heritage and are aware of what is happening in Assam. Though I came to know of the demise of the singer, I did not expect these workers to express their concern and pain. They value their culture and are sensitive towards it,” said Benoy Peter, executive director of the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development.
George Nangelimalil, the owner of the bakery where Vikram and his friends work, said their affinity for Assam has not faded.
“From Friday evening, all of them were silent. They were discussing and mourning the death of the singer. They are finding it difficult to accept that their favourite singer has passed away. Their love for Assam and the people of Assam has not faded even after long periods of stay here. It becomes evident when such incidents occur,” George said.