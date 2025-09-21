Zubeen’s death allows Assamese natives to reaffirm cultural roots

KOCHI: Vikram has been a resident of Perumbavoor for the past 14 years. However, the sense of belonging to his home state of Assam and community remains undiminished. This became evident when a group of Assamese lamented the death of musician Zubeen Garg on Friday.

“We were shocked to hear about the demise of our favourite singer. Since childhood, we have been listening to his songs. Despite having migrated to Kerala, we listen to his songs and wait for his new releases. He has also worked for the people of Assam,” said Vikram Chunkrang, a migrant worker from Lakhimpur district.

Zubeen, celebrated as a singer-songwriter, composer, lyricist, music director, music producer, actor, film director, film producer, screenwriter, and philanthropist, passed away while scuba diving in Singapore.

“We have more respect for him than even ministers. In our rooms and outside we sing and discuss his songs. He was such a wonderful singer and has acted in a few films as well,” Vikram said. The sense of loss and display of raw emotions highlight how they remain connected to their homeland.