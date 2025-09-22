1.12 crore: Kochi airport sees major jump in pax footfall

KOCHI: Kochi airport registered a substantial increase in footfall in 2024-25 with nearly 1.12 crore passengers using the facility, 6.33%, or 6.66 lakh, higher than the previous year.

The annual report for FY25, released by Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), said 59,26,244 domestic passengers and 52,69,721 international passengers used the facility in 2024-25, compared to 40,603 and 29,601, respectively, in the preceding fiscal. The surge was 5.85% in domestic and 6.87% in international footfall.

The airport also recorded an 8.36% rise in aircraft operations in 2024-25 with 76,068 flight movements as against 70,204 the year before.

Kochi is the 8th busiest airport in India, but ranked fifth in international passenger movement during this year’s April-July window.

With an international footfall of 18,61,392, Kochi was behind Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (68,84,952), Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (52,40,742), Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (23,11,927) and Chennai International Airport (20,94,042).

Between April and July, Kochi recorded domestic footfall of 19,39,784. Delhi saw a footfall of 1,80,12,765, Mumbai 1,27,82,772, Bengaluru 1,23,92,697 and Chennai airport 56,97,327.