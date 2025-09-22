Ayyappa meet: CPM says 4k took part, Oppn cites empty chairs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A political storm has erupted over the Global Ayyappa Sangamam held at Pampa on Saturday, with the CPM hailing it as a resounding success even as the Opposition insists it was a damp squib.

On Sunday, CPM state secretary M V Govindan declared that more than 4,000 devotees took part in the meet, dismissing criticism over visuals of vacant seats.

“False propaganda is being spread. If you want, you can even use AI to create empty chairs,” he quipped.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan backed the figures, saying 4,126 people attended the event. He explained that the main venue had a capacity of 4,000 and that participants later moved to parallel auditoriums for panel discussions, leaving seats empty.

“Those visuals were twisted to spread fake news,” he said, adding that an 18-member panel would review suggestions made during the sessions.

The Opposition, however, tore into the government’s claims. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said, “The empty chairs prove the Sangamam was a flop. Not even a fourth of what the government claims attended. Devotees rejected this political drama staged ahead of elections.”

Congress state president Sunny Joseph alleged the programme was staged without sincerity.