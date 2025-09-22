Gold-plated idols back in Sabarimala

PATHANAMTHITTA: The gold-plated copper plates of dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols at Sabarimala temple, which were sent to a Chennai-based company for repair, have been brought back to the hill shrine, officials said on Sunday.

The return comes amid controversy after the Kerala High Court found the plates had been removed and transported without its nod.

Officials said the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to reinstall them after obtaining the court’s approval. Until then, the finials will be kept in the temple’s strongroom. As directed by the tanthri, the finials will be reinstalled at the sanctum only after a ‘shudhi kalasham’ (purification ritual) and special prayers, an official said.

The decision to send the sacred ornaments to Chennai without HC’s approval had triggered a controversy, prompting judicial intervention. The court had noted that while records showed the plates weighed 42.8 kg when removed in 2019 for fresh gold-plating, they weighed only 38.258 kg when produced before the company assigned the work. The vigilance and anti-corruption bureau has initiated a preliminary probe into it.