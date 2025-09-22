GST cuts: Milma reduces prices of 100 products in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF) passing on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) cuts to consumers from Monday, around 100 value-added dairy products from Milma will become more affordable.

For instance, the price of Milma ghee will drop by Rs 45 per litre, reducing from Rs 720 to Rs 675. The 500-ml variant will also become cheaper, falling from Rs 370 to Rs 345 -- a Rs 25 decrease. This price cut is due to the reduction in GST on ghee from 12% to a more consumer-friendly 5%.

Similarly, the price of Milma butter will be reduced by Rs 15, bringing its MRP down from Rs 240 to Rs 225.

Milma chairman K S Mani emphasised the cooperative’s commitment to its customers, pointing out that the full benefits of the GST cuts will be passed on to consumers. He also highlighted that the rationalisation of GST on essential goods not only makes them more affordable but also strengthens the competitive position of primary milk cooperative societies in the market. “With these changes, prices of ghee, butter, and paneer will fall by about 7%, while ice cream prices will drop by 12-13%,” Mani said.