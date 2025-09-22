In the Phalke limelight, actor Mohanlal sings paeans to ‘legacy,artistry’ of Mollywood

KOCHI: Actor Mohanlal has conveyed his gratitude at being named for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country’s highest honour in cinema, for 2023. The information and broadcasting ministry announced the award on Saturday.

“I am grateful to the jury and the central government. I owe everything to Malayalam cinema, which shaped me into who I am today. This is a milestone in my 48-year-long journey in cinema. Many great talents have walked this path, and I am humbled to be counted among them. I dedicate this honour to Malayalam cinema, its legacy, artistry, and indomitable spirit,” Mohanlal said, while addressing mediapersons in Kochi on Sunday.

The veteran actor fondly remembered his colleagues, many of whom are no longer alive. “I remember the directors, makeup artists, and unit boys who stood by me: Those who have worked with me, are working with me in the present and going to work with me in the future. They have all contributed to my journey. I pray that the Malayalam industry gets to make more good films. This is not just my achievement — it belongs to all of them. I have received many awards in my career, but this is special because it is the highest, and that makes it truly meaningful,” he said.

Reflecting on Malayalam cinema’s evolution, Mohanlal noted, “Today, cinema has more opportunities, with artistic and technological advancements breaking all boundaries. Cinema is magic. Surviving in this industry for 48 years has been nothing short of a circus.”

In a post on X, the I&B ministry said the actor, director, and producer was being honoured on the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee for his “iconic contribution to Indian cinema”.