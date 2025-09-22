Kerala: Uniform grace mark norm, credits for co-curricular activities in store

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The variation in grace marks and credits awarded by universities in the state for co-curricular activities of students will soon be a thing of the past.

Universities in the state are set to adopt a uniform criteria for providing additional weightage to students of the Four Year Undergraduate programme (FYUGP) for their participation in sports, cultural events and voluntary service through National Service Scheme (NSS) and the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

The uniform guidelines, evolved under the aegis of the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC), are under various stages of implementation by state universities. “In order to lessen the issues related to award of grace mark to students, universities are also developing suitable online mechanisms for the purpose,” Rajan Varughese, member secretary of KSHEC told TNIE.

The guidelines issued by KSHEC to universities also grant flexibility to students to opt for either grace marks or credits for their performance and achievements in co-curricular activities.

These credits will be awarded based on verified participation and can be applied to any Value-Added Course (VAC) under FYUGP. Upon earning three credits, students are deemed to have passed a VAC. Participation in NSS and NCC activities will also fetch credits for students who opt for it. Those who complete minimum regular activities of 240 hours including one special camp (seven days) will be awarded three credits and will be considered as one VAC.

In the case of NCC, students who participate in the prescribed activities with 75% attendance or above in three years will be awarded three credits, which will be equivalent to one VAC.