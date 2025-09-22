Kollam man hacks wife to death, announces murder on Facebook Live

KOLLAM: A woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband in Punalur early on Monday. Later, the accused confessed to the crime in a Facebook Live video before surrendering at the police station.

The deceased was identified as Shalini, a resident of Koothanadi, Placheri, Valakkodu, Kollam. She worked as a private school teacher.

The accused, Isaac (42), barged into Shalini's house and attacked her with a sharp weapon around 6.30 am. Neighbours rushed to the spot upon hearing her screams, but she had already succumbed to her injuries. Her body was later shifted to the Punalur Taluk Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Police said the accused assaulted his wife following marital disputes and suspicion. In a two-and-a-half-minute Facebook Live started shortly after the attack, Isaac admitted to killing Shalini, alleging that she had relationships unknown to him. He also accused her of neglecting their son and forcing him to leave the house he had built.

The video further showed Isaac’s resentment towards Shalini’s decision to continue working against his wishes. The couple had been living separately for several months due to family disputes, with Shalini residing in her own house and continuing her job — a matter that reportedly remained a source of friction.

After streaming the video, Isaac fled but later surrendered at the police station around 9 am.

A case was registered under section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint lodged by the couple's 19-year-old son.

Police said the forensic team is examining the house where the murder occurred. The mobile phones of both the victim and the accused have been seized, police added.