Self-injection drugs bring new hope to haemophilia patients in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Haemophilia patients are looking forward to the introduction of modern injectable pens for preventive treatment in the state. The monoclonal antibody products that help the body form clots more easily are expected to change the lives of nearly 2,200 patients by allowing them to self-administer doses, much like how diabetic patients use insulin pens. This development will give haemophilia patients more control over their lives.

Concizumab will be the first such product to launch here, and pharmaceutical companies are working to introduce more similar treatments.

Currently, patients must visit a public hospital once or twice a week to receive their injections. Experts believe that these new products represent the next stage of treatment in the state, which leads the country in hemophilia care.

“The new products are a game-changer for haemophilia patients like me, allowing us to live more normal lives,” said Sajeev Kumar P, secretary of the Hemophilia Society of Kerala. “In the past, parents were afraid to let their children with hemophilia go out. They were mostly confined to their homes, making it difficult to get a good education or find meaningful work,” he added. Poor access to medication and care often led to frequent bleeding and joint issues for Sajeev.

Sajeev’s life improved significantly when he began receiving Emicizumab therapy, a costly monoclonal antibody that helps with blood clotting, free of charge through the government’s Aashadhara scheme a few weeks ago.