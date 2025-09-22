Swift police action in Kochi saves the life of 39-year-old man who attempted suicide

KOCHI: A 39-year-old man’s life was saved in the nick of time following the timely intervention of a night patrol team from Ernakulam Town South police station in Kochi.

The man, Sarin, a Kollam native now residing with his partner in Kochu Kadavanthra, attempted suicide inside his bedroom late on Friday night.

The incident came to light when the Kerala Police shared details on its official social media handles, drawing wide praise for the team’s timely response.

The patrol officers had received an alert via the 112 helpline that lights were on inside an unoccupied house near the Kochu Kadavanthra Subramanya Swamy Temple. Locals suspected a possible trespass. Acting on the message, the team rushed to the spot, where residents informed them that the family staying there had moved out due to personal disputes.

Acting without delay, a squad member, with the help of a local resident, scaled the compound wall and entered through the open kitchen door. Inside, they found Sarin hanging in a bedroom.

“Showing presence of mind, the officers quickly lifted him, cut the cloth he was hanging from, and rushed him to Ernakulam General Hospital in their jeep. As the ICU was full, doctors administered first aid and advised shifting him to Kalamassery Medical College,” said P R Santhosh, station house officer of Ernakulam Town South Police Station.