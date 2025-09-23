Annamalai flays Pinarayi, Stalin; labels them ‘nastik dramacharis’

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Sabarimala Samrakshana Sangamam organised by Sangh Parivar groups in Pandalam on Monday, which drew thousands of devotees, turned into a platform for sharp criticism of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin.

Inaugurating a public meeting in the evening, former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai launched a blistering attack on the two leaders, terming them “nastik dramacharis”. He accused them of misusing devotees’ platforms while standing against the Sanatana Dharma. “Both atheist friends came together only to perform drama. Even their conferences saw poor turnout,” he quipped, beginning his speech by bowing before devotees.

The Sabarimala Samrakshana Sangamam was organised in response to the Travancore Devaswom Board’s Global Ayyappa Sangamam which was inaugurated by Pinarayi.

Speaking in Tamil, Annamalai tore into the LDF government’s Ayyappa Sangamam and drew parallels with the DMK government’s Global Muruga Conference held in Madurai.

“It was Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi who spoke about eradicating Sanatana dharma, and it was Pinarayi Vijayan who invited them to Kerala. The Ayyappa Sangamam itself was a replica of the earlier DMK programme, held only for electoral gains,” he said. Training his guns on Pinarayi, Annamalai said: “Those who deny the existence of God now take Bhagavad Gita classes. If you quote from Chapter 12, at least learn there are chapters before it. The Gita teaches that lust, anger and greed are the gateways to hell — Kerala Communist ruler Pinarayi Vijayan has all three.”

“Seventeen hundred years ago, the Pandalam royal family emerged from the Pandya kingdom. There was no division as Tamils and Malayalis then. Everyone followed the same dharma. Today, I am here not as a Tamilian, but as one among thousands of devotees of Sanatana Dharma,” Annamalai said.