Centre’s share delayed, Kerala to support disabled students on its own

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the wait for central funds continues, the state government has decided to use its own money to help students with disabilities.

A sum of Rs 1,146 crore is pending from the Centre for Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) since the second half of the 2023-24 academic year. Officials are now stepping forward to allocate funds from the state and local bodies to provide aid and equipment to thousands of students with disabilities. Statewide medical boards and camps are being held, and will continue until September 30, to evaluate the requirements of each student.

Though medical camps were held last year, assistive equipment could not be distributed owing to funding issues. SSK state project director Supriya A R said distribution of orthopaedic equipment was significantly affected in the last academic year. “We could only disburse hearing aids to children, which we arranged through Keltron,” she said.

The authorities are now planning to make available the required devices identified last year and this year at the earliest. “Students can avail of their disability grade certificate when they consult doctors at the camps,” an SSK official said. “We are trying our best that the Centre allocate us our deserved share,” said the official.

The SSK operates on a 60:40 Centre-state share. Government officials had earlier said they were unofficially told that the Centre’s share was in limbo due to the non-implementation of the National Education Policy in the state.