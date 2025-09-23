CPI party congress pitches for better unity in INDIA bloc

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pitching for Left unity and the need for a national alternative, the CPI national leadership criticised the INDIA bloc for its lack of cohesiveness and ideological clarity.

Inaugurating the delegate conference at the CPI’s 25th Party Congress which began in Chandigarh on Monday, party general secretary D Raja criticised the opposition platform.

Though INDIA bloc could restrict the BJP’s majority in the last Lok Sabha polls, there are certain limitations. Opposition could bring down the BJP numbers to 240, a major setback to Fascist forces.

However this is not enough, he reminded. “INDIA bloc has a lack of cohesiveness. There’s a lack of clarity in achieving its goals. Beyond electoral strategies, there’s no general agenda. To counter and defeat Fascism, we need a vast political unity with an ideological base.

The Left has a major role to play in this,” said Raja. He also touched upon the need for the CPI to consolidate its own strength and the relevance of the Left front in the current political scenario.

The CPI also put forth a four-point mission to wipe out the BJP from power via intensive efforts among different sections of society. Meanwhile, the organisational and political reports presented at the party Congress are highly critical of certain trends within the party. The general trend of leaders clinging on to party positions found criticism in the organisational report.

There’s criticism that some leaders use the party for their own individual interests. Increasing factionalism within the party, staying away from mass struggles, using the party for wealth amassment and patriarchal mindset have come under criticism in the report.