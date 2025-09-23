INTERVIEW | Congress does not want Hindu votes, says NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The influential Nair Service Society (NSS) has come down heavily on the Congress state leadership for boycotting the Global Ayyappa Sangamam. In an exclusive interview to TNIE, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair also criticised the BJP-led Union government for its inaction over protecting Sabarimala traditions, even as he praised the LDF government for taking steps to safeguard those traditions.

Excerpts:

How do you (NSS) see the outcome of the ‘Agola Ayyappa Sangamam’?

Our aim is to protect the age-old rituals, customs, and traditions of Sabarimala at any cost. When the Supreme Court gave its verdict on women’s entry, NSS alone launched a protest in the form of ‘namajapa’ processions. Congress and BJP did not join in at the time. They only joined later, after they realised that believers were participating en masse.

Has the LDF government changed its stand?

Though the SC ruling went against us, the LDF government did not enforce women’s entry. If they wanted, they could have done it. They kept traditions intact. The BJP government at the Centre did nothing. Neither did Congress.

Did the state government give NSS any assurance?

Yes. The government assured us that they will resolve the issue in Sabarimala. They also assured us that customs will be protected and they won’t do anything against it. The assurance was conveyed by Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, with the chief minister’s knowledge.