Kalamassery library dedicates a book corner to honour writer Leelavathi

KOCHI: It was a joyous occasion for fans and well-wishers when the 98-year-old writer and critic M Leelavathi came to the Kesari Smaraka Sahrudaya Grandhashala in Kalamassery on Monday to witness the inauguration of a book corner dedicated to her.

Playing down her worth, she pointed out that she did not deserve such a space in an establishment set up in memory of one of the most influential thinkers of modern Kerala, Kesari Balakrishna Pillai.

“This is a huge honour for me,” Leelavathi said. “I have not done any big deeds to deserve such an honour. You have given me the biggest honour I have ever received in my life. On this occasion, we should also remember Balakrishnan Nair, former government secretary, who donated 10 cents to set up this library in honour of Kesari,” she added.

This is the first among three book corners being installed in three libraries in the Kalamassery assembly constituency under the ‘Granthashalaykku Oppam Kalamassery’ project initiated by Industries Minister P Rajeeve, the Kalamassery MLA.