Kerala Forest department all set to groom school students under ‘Eco Cadets’ programme

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to nurture environmental stewardship among the young generation, the forest department is launching the ‘Eco Cadets’ initiative, modelled on the successful Student Police Cadet (SPC) programme. The scheme, aimed at students from Classes 8 to 10, seeks to cultivate discipline, responsibility, and a strong sense of care for nature in youngsters.

Interestingly, the Eco Cadets initiative was first conceived in 2014, but it never took off due to administrative hurdles. Now, after more than a decade, the programme is finally being implemented, reviving an idea that had long been on the back burner.

The cadets will be recruited primarily from the 1,195 active forestry clubs functioning across schools in the state. Kerala has a total of 1,255 such clubs, and students with an existing interest in conservation are expected to form the first line of participants. A minimum of 1,000 students will be recruited in the first phase.

The initiative envisions developing “the finest eco-stewards caring for nature,” nurturing a generation of young leaders who will serve as brand ambassadors for environmental conservation. Its mission is to promote responsible eco-stewardship and respect for ecological laws.