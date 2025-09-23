Kerala launches Norka’s mediclaim, accident insurance plan for expatriates

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday launched Norka Care, a group medical claim and accident insurance plan rolled out by Norka Roots with the support of the state government.

Describing it as the first initiative of its kind in the country, the chief minister said the scheme would come into effect on November 1, making it a Kerala Piravi gift to the state’s expatriate community and their families.

“Many non-resident Keralites (NRKs) holding Pravasi ID cards have already begun enrolling. The government is committed to ensuring every possible support to Keralites abroad,” he said.

The scheme offers cashless treatment at around 500 hospitals in Kerala and 16,000 across India. It covers pre-existing illnesses and requires no medical check-up. Senior citizens up to the age of 70 are eligible, with premiums pegged at among the lowest in the market, the CM added.

Highlighting the state’s continued support for expatriates, Pinarayi said, “We respect the contributions of the NRI community. The government has allocated Rs 150 crore for various NRI welfare schemes, including Pravasi legal aid and the Norka job portal. This insurance plan was mooted during the Loka Kerala Sabha, and while treatment is currently available in India, steps are under way to extend medical cover abroad as well.”