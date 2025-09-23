Kochi corporation to begin survey for local area master plan

KOCHI: As part of preparing the local area master plan, Kochi corporation is set to launch the field survey to collect details from the public and residents’ associations.
The drone survey of the proposed areas in the initial phase– divisions 49, 51, 52, and 53 in Vyttila– has been completed. The project aims to ensure that development work is based on a blueprint, with the city becoming densely populated.
“The field survey aims to collect details of residents and properties in the area, the commercial importance and possibilities of properties, drainage and sewage systems, and the availability and requirements of drinking water, electricity, sanitation, and road accessibility.
Collecting specific data will help implement Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), which can help promote public transportation in the city and improve the quality of urban life,” said J Sanilmon, chairman of the town planning committee.
Once data is collected, work on improving the facilities for TOD will also be initiated.
“The data collected in the drone survey will be verified in the physical survey. Meetings with residents’ associations and other groups will be held. Once the survey is completed, we will be able to assess the areas and structures,” said P S Viju, Nambyapuram councillor and member of the committee.
“The floor-area ratio can be increased after the survey. It will help maximise utilisation of the land and will be beneficial for landowners, builders and the municipal corporation. This will also help improve housing, transport and other facilities,” he added.
Primary proceedings for preparation of the local area plan for Palluruthy -- part of the second phase of the project -- have been completed. “The drone survey is set to begin. We selected Vyttila for the pilot project, considering the integration of various transportation modes – metro station, mobility hub and water metro. In later stages, the project will be implemented in all 74 divisions of the corporation,” Sanilmon added.