Kochi corporation to begin survey for local area master plan

KOCHI: As part of preparing the local area master plan, Kochi corporation is set to launch the field survey to collect details from the public and residents’ associations.

The drone survey of the proposed areas in the initial phase– divisions 49, 51, 52, and 53 in Vyttila– has been completed. The project aims to ensure that development work is based on a blueprint, with the city becoming densely populated.

“The field survey aims to collect details of residents and properties in the area, the commercial importance and possibilities of properties, drainage and sewage systems, and the availability and requirements of drinking water, electricity, sanitation, and road accessibility.

Collecting specific data will help implement Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), which can help promote public transportation in the city and improve the quality of urban life,” said J Sanilmon, chairman of the town planning committee.