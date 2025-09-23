Malayalam actors Dulquer, Prithviraj under scrutiny in Operation Numkoor raids

KOCHI: As part of a nation-wide operation dubbed Operation Numkoor, Customs officials raided the residences of Malayalam actors Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in Kochi on Tuesday.

Inspections were conducted at the actors' homes in Thevara and Panampilly Nagar, along with several other locations, including businessmen's houses and luxury car showrooms in Kochi.

These nationwide inspections stem from intelligence inputs indicating that luxury cars are being smuggled into India—particularly from Bhutan—without paying the required taxes.

"Beyond the actors' residences, we are covering multiple locations across Kerala. Details cannot be disclosed at this stage but will be shared in due course," said a top Customs source.

Operation Numkoor has intensified after investigators uncovered a luxury car racket involving fake registrations and tax evasion. Authorities found that high-end vehicles imported from abroad were being registered under fictitious addresses and smuggled across India.

They also discovered that cars brought in from Bhutan were fraudulently registered as older vehicles to avoid taxes. Raids were carried out after a suspected customer list surfaced, which allegedly included film stars and prominent business magnates, an official said.