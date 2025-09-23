Out of NDA, C K Janu's Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party weighs new alliance in Kerala

KALPETTA: With local body elections approaching, the Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) led by C K Janu is exploring a fresh political alignment. The party is also working to bring together tribal and backward class groups to field candidates in as many wards as possible.

Janu said district leaders of the UDF had reached out to JRP leaders. “Many parties have spoken to us after we left NDA. Now the Bharatiya Dravida Janata Party has merged with the JRP, and both small and big parties are ready to cooperate. We have decided to align with a front before the three-tier panchayat elections,” she told TNIE.

However, no final decision has been taken. “If we don’t join a front, the problems of tribal people will remain unsolved. Political intervention is necessary to address people’s issues, and for that we need strong representatives, even in the assembly,” Janu said.

Yet, Janu’s entry to the UDF may face hurdles. Only recently, she had launched a sharp attack on Congress veteran A K Antony over the Muthanga firing, declaring that “he will not be pardoned even after 400 years.”