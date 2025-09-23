Private equity giants' growing presence in Kerala’s healthcare sector signals rising costs

KOCHI: Is healthcare in Kerala set to become more expensive? Public-health experts say the signs are already visible as global private-equity (PE) giants expand their footprint in the sector.

Kerala has long been a paradox: A public-health success story with high life expectancy, but also with one of the highest levels of morbidity in the country. And, it is this state of affairs that makes it uniquely attractive for investors.

“Our status as the country’s ‘number one’ state in terms of morbidity and medical expenditure attracts these global corporates. Patients who need treatment and have funds to cover their expenses are key factors that draw investors,” said Dr Althaf Ali, epidemiologist and professor at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

The recent flow of investment has been significant. On Monday, reports said global private equity firm KKR-owned Baby Memorial Hospital (BMH) acquired a significant majority stake in Kozhikode-based Meitra Hospital, becoming the latest in the slew of investments made by PE majors in the state’s healthcare sector.

In July 2024, KKR invested nearly $300 million (Rs 2,500 crore) to secure a 70% controlling stake in Baby Memorial Hospital. In 2023, Blackstone-backed Quality Care India put in $400 million to take 80% of KIMS Health. Late last year, Aster DM Healthcare’s India operations merged with Blackstone-backed Quality Care, creating one of the country’s largest hospital chains.