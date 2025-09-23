Religious leaders, political figures, community outfits attend Sangh-led meet in Kerala's Pandalam

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Sabarimala Samrakshana Sangamam, organised under the umbrella group of Hindu outfits led by Sabarimala Karma Samithi, drew thousands of devotees and Sangh Parivar activists from Kerala and outside to Pandalam on Monday.

Thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru and his father Mohanaru lit the traditional lamp to inaugurate the gathering at Nanaak Convention Centre. A large section of devotees had arrived from the eastern belts of Kollam and Alappuzha.

Though the NSS and SNDP Yogam did not officially extend support, the Sangamam had the visible backing of the Pandalam royal family. Reception committee chairman and royal family member P N Narayana Varma’s presence underlined the family’s blessings for the gathering in their stronghold.

The participation of BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya added political weight to the event.

The seminars began with chanting of slokas and were inaugurated by Swami Prajnananda Theerthapadar of Vazhoor Theerthapada Ashram. Three sessions followed. Swami Ayyappadas, founder secretary of Ayyappa Seva Samajam, spoke on ‘The Faith of Sabarimala’; former Travancore Devaswom Board president G Raman Nair addressed ‘Development of Sabarimala’; and former DGP T P Senkumar led a session on ‘Protection of Sabarimala.’

The gathering witnessed the participation of over 150 community organisations, 60 sanyasi leaders, representatives of Hindu outfits, Ayyappa Seva Samajams from different states, Ayyappa devotee groups, temple functionaries, among others