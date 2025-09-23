Slamming the grand way!

As other sports gained prominence, gatta gusthi’s popularity waned. Yet, the tradition survives, thanks in part to the efforts of the KISWA, which was founded in 1986 by former-champion-turned coach T J George aka Minnal George.



Salim’s own training in gatta gusthi began in the early 1970s, the twilight years of the sport. “There was an officer who trained young Navy men in the sport at the Kochi base: Lal Bahadur Yadav ‘Ashaan’,” he recalls.

“I used to cycle long distances to watch them train. Later, when my presence at the arena was as ubiquitous as Ashaan’s, I began receiving lessons from him.”