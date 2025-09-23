Tribal farmer in Kerala keeps tradition alive with 50 pepper varieties

IDUKKI: For Baiju Mon M K, pepper is not just a crop. It’s a lifelong passion. In Malayinchi, a small village near Idukki’s Thodupuzha, where rubber plantations dominate the landscape, the 50-year-old has chosen to hold on to an older legacy. While others collect coins, stamps or souvenirs, Baiju collects pepper varieties. In fact, his unique collection spans 50 varieties, from the age-old native cultivars to wild forest strains and newly developed hybrids.

Baiju hails from the Malayaraya tribal community, which has been nurturing pepper for generations. However, instead of focusing on a single profitable variety, he grows 50 kinds, each with its own character. His collection ranges from the bold Karimunda and tall Kuthira Vali to the delicate Neela Mundi and dwarf Kochukanikkadan.

Baiju has even added the Indian Institute of Spices Research’s newly-developed IISR Chandra to his farm. “Some have long, graceful spikes; others grow in tight bunches. There are climbers that rise high into the trees, and grafted bush peppers that stay close to the ground. Each variety is like a personality. I enjoy discovering them,” Baiju explains.

On his tribe’s connection with pepper, he says, “For us, pepper was never just a spice, but a part of our culture.”