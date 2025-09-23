TVS Orbiter: A vehicle built for urban commuters to navigate their orbits

There is a clear ‘scooterisation’ unfolding on Indian roads. In FY 2024/25, Indians bought a record 6.85 million scooters, a 17% jump from the year before. Much of this surge came from electric scooters, which now make up almost a third of sales.
This is indeed proof the EV shift is no longer tentative. Against this backdrop, TVS Motor has moved with intent. It already sells two EVs: iQube and TVS X. Now, they have a third.
TVS Orbiter.
This newest launch is aimed at young, urban professionals who aren’t fussed about triple-digit speeds or poring over spec sheets, but who care deeply about convenience.
TVS calls this target segment the urban commuter. Their lives run in short orbits: office, gym, errands, cafe, partner’s place. For this rhythm, the Orbiter is perfect.
TNIE was invited to test ride the vehicle at TVS headquarters in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Here are our first impressions of the vehicle.
Design and build
The design makes its intentions plain. The vehicle avoids sporty cues, looking instead like consumer tech. Surfaces are clean and flat, marked by vertical and horizontal lines.
There’s a tall stance, upright handlebar, and a long 845 mm seat with ample space for rider and pillion. A 290 mm footboard lets you stretch your legs the moment you get on.
Lighting is the design signature: edge-to-edge lamps with integrated indicators, a slim LED headlamp under a visor, and sleek rear units. Add to that the colour options (Neon Sunburst, Stratos Blue, Lunar Grey, Stellar Silver, Cosmic Titanium, and Martian Copper) and you get a scooter that looks anything but anonymous.
Practical touches count too. There’s 34 litres of under-seat storage (enough for two helmets), 169 mm of ground clearance, and a kerb weight of just 112 kg. Easy to push, easy to balance, and easy to weave through traffic.
Engineering and ride
Behind the scenes, TVS leaned on data from 6.5 lakh iQube riders, covering millions of kilometres, to really understand what the modern urban commuter intends to achieve with a vehicle. The Orbiter was engineered around this learning.
The result feels tailored for everyday use. The vehicle is quick enough (0 to 40 km/h in 6.8 seconds) for city darts, and flyovers/hills don’t feel like a struggle.
The real star is the chassis. A 14-inch front wheel (a first in its segment) paired with a 12-inch rear makes the Orbiter glide over broken roads. Steering is light, handling natural, and it leans willingly into corners. Top speed is capped at 68 km/h. Some riders will find that limiting, especially against the iQube’s higher top end. But most city riding rarely goes beyond 55–60 km/h. In that light, Orbiter’s ceiling feels more like a trade-off than a flaw.
Interestingly, braking is handled by drums, not discs. TVS argues drums are smoother in stop-go traffic and encourages steadier riding.
On the road, Orbiter feels sprightly, zippy; never cumbersome.
Tech and safety
Where Orbiter distinguishes itself is in features. Cruise control is the standout, rare at this price point. A simple two-step input holds your speed until throttle or brake intervenes. It makes city riding smoother and less tiring. Hill-hold assist is equally handy, as are reverse and parking assists.
The scooter is also deeply connected. A coloured LCD cluster shows calls, SMS, and trip data, while the SmartXonnect app details charging status, distance-to-empty, etc. There are also features like crash and fall alerts, geo-fencing, time-fencing, and anti-theft warnings.
Charging takes 4 hours 10 minutes to 80%, or six hours for a full charge. Range is quoted at 158 km IDC, with around 115 km realistic in daily us.
What we think
The Orbiter isn’t designed to thrill, nor to carry families. It’s meant to make commuting easier, and it succeeds. Segment-first features like 14-inch front wheel, cruise control, and 34-litre boot make it stand out.
Yes, the 68 km/h cap will deter those who crave speed. And its price and practicality may see it become ubiquitous, perhaps the scooter of choice for gig-economy workers. But ubiquity is no failure. For TVS, whose XL 100 continues to define rural mobility in Tamil Nadu, the Orbiter becoming the go-to for today’s urban worker would be fitting.
For young professionals navigating the city every day, TVS Orbiter (at Rs 99,900 ex-showroom) is indeed a steal.