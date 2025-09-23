TVS Orbiter: A vehicle built for urban commuters to navigate their orbits

There is a clear ‘scooterisation’ unfolding on Indian roads. In FY 2024/25, Indians bought a record 6.85 million scooters, a 17% jump from the year before. Much of this surge came from electric scooters, which now make up almost a third of sales.

This is indeed proof the EV shift is no longer tentative. Against this backdrop, TVS Motor has moved with intent. It already sells two EVs: iQube and TVS X. Now, they have a third.

TVS Orbiter.

This newest launch is aimed at young, urban professionals who aren’t fussed about triple-digit speeds or poring over spec sheets, but who care deeply about convenience.

TVS calls this target segment the urban commuter. Their lives run in short orbits: office, gym, errands, cafe, partner’s place. For this rhythm, the Orbiter is perfect.

TNIE was invited to test ride the vehicle at TVS headquarters in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Here are our first impressions of the vehicle.