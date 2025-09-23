Two ancient serpent idols ‘netted’ off Kerala's Azheekal coast

MALAPPURAM: In a discovery that has kicked up intrigue and speculation, two ancient serpent idols, believed to be made of brass and weighing over 5kg each, were hauled from the depths of the Arabian Sea near Azheekal, Tanur. It was during a routine fishing expedition that local fisherman Rasool, from Puthiya Kadappuram, found the idols entangled in his net.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” Rasool recounted. “The net felt heavier than usual, and when I pulled it up, these gleaming idols emerged from the water. The discovery, made at dawn, has left fishermen across the region buzzing with excitement and curiosity about the idols’ origins,” he said.

The idols, intricately crafted representations of serpents, revered in local culture as symbols of divinity, were promptly handed over to the Tanur police station. Authorities are now investigating whether these artifacts are stolen relics from a nearby temple or remnants of an ancient ritual cast into the sea. “We are treating this with utmost seriousness,” said inspector Anil Kumar.

“The idols appear old and valuable, possibly linked to a temple or a forgotten tradition. We’re consulting historians and temple authorities to trace their history.”

The discovery has ignited debate among locals, with some speculating the idols could date back centuries, and be offerings to sea deities or relics from a submerged shrine. “This is no ordinary find. It feels like a message from the past, waiting to be understood,” Rasool said.

According to police, a thorough investigation is under way, with efforts to carbon date the idols and cross-reference them with records of missing temple artifacts.