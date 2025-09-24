Argentina official satisfied with preparation in Kerala; venue to be ready in 30 days

Argentina’s match in Kerala was initially planned to be held at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram but was shifted to Kochi for better accessibility to fans across the state. The minister added that large-scale programmes, including a massive fan meet, are being planned to accommodate supporters unable to secure tickets.

The official announcement of Argentina’s opponents and the match date will be made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the coming days. According to reports, Australia is likely to be the rival team, with the match expected to be played on either November 16 or 17.

“The stadium will be prepared to host the maximum number of spectators and arrangements will meet FIFA standards,” said Anto Augustine, managing director of Reporter TV, the official event sponsor.

Earlier in the day, Cabrera received a warm welcome at the Kochi airport.