Bureaucrats pen tell-all on Kerala’s challenges, suggest roadmap

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bureaucracy often evokes images of serious officers doing monotonous work, buried in dusty files and paperwork. They walk the corridors of power their entire career and are intimately familiar with both the government’s internal affairs and the public’s issues.

But do these experiences help them be highly perceptive and create meaningful content? Probably, yes.

A group of retired and serving bureaucrats, including principal secretary B Ashok, has come up with a book – a tell-all – on the challenges the state faces as well as the required solutions, in what promises to be an interesting read. From land ceiling to liquor policy and private investment, the officers boldly call for sweeping reforms and groundbreaking policy initiatives in crucial areas.

Titled ‘Beyond Cynicism: Kerala 2.0, Insights from Insiders’, the book is a compilation of articles by 13 retired and serving IAS officers, two retired IPS officers and a public finance expert. The book, a first-of-its-kind in any state, was edited by former additional chief secretaries P H Kurian and T Balakrishnan.

According to Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO, Kerala requires a radical overhaul of its economic strategies and shed bureaucratic layers and left-leaning ideologies. “To unlock its potential, Kerala must shed the bureaucratic layers and left-leaning ideologies,” he says in the article ‘Wanted: A Radical Reform.’

Citing central reforms like GST, he says: “Kerala’s political landscape must take heed of this current situation. Congress has adopted policies even more leftist than the traditional Communist Party, trapping the state in a mindset that suffocates ambition. Simplifying complex procedures and creating an environment that encourages investment should and must be at the forefront of a new political agenda.”