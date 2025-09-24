Electoral roll revision after local body polls ideal: SEC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Election Commission has informed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kerala that it would be ideal to conduct the Summary Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for next year’s assembly election after the local body election process is over.

The commission intends to hold the local body polls in the November-December period, and conducting SIR along with it would be impractical as both election panels utilise the services of the same polling officials up to the level of district collector.

This was conveyed by State Election Commissioner A Shajahan to CEO Kerala, Rathan U Kelkar, during a meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

PROCESS TO ASSIGN RESERVED WARDS FROM OCT 13

T’Puram : The process of assigning a specific number of local body wards as reserved constituencies will be held across the state from October 13 to 21. The reserved constituencies in the order of woman, Scheduled Caste woman, Scheduled Tribe woman, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe will be decided through a draw of lots.