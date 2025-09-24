ICMR-Kerala govt research to reduce suicide risk among youth

KOCHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Kerala government have joined hands to conduct research on mental health and suicide risks among the youth and suggest preventive steps.
Coming at a time when the state is grappling with drug abuse, violence, and suicide among youngsters, the 'ICMR multi-state implementation research on suicide risk reduction and improving mental well-being among school and college students,' the three-year study will also train teachers in identifying signs of distress in children and involve students to plan a campaign on campuses, among other things. It aims to come up with strategies for mental well-being and incorporate proposed strategies into the system in the long run.
“There is already evidence that early identification and interventions in mental health problems like depression will reduce suicides. The initiative involves training teachers and peer groups to identify signs of distress in children, equipping students to help their friends and the like. Problems of drug addiction, violence, excessive screen time, and suicide risks will go down once children's well-being has improved,” said Dr Indu P S, a community medicine professor and principal, Kasaragod Government Medical College (GMC).
“There are numerous isolated initiatives by the police and education department (in this area). Integrating suicide prevention activities into the programs to ensure sustainability is one of the objectives. Opening up about mental health difficulties is often stigmatized. Multiple-level conversations can aid in raising awareness of mental health. Suicide and disabilities due to mental health problems can be reduced by improving help-seeking behavior,” said Dr Anilkumar T V, head of the department of psychiatry at Ernakulam GMC.
He said the suggested interventions will be locally modified and incorporated into the current systems. Suggestions from children, parents, teachers, and other leaders on improving well-being and preventing suicide will be incorporated.
Suicide is the biggest youth killer
The state government's Annual Vital Statistics Report 2023 says suicide remains the leading cause of mortality among youngsters, claiming the lives of 1,113 people aged 25 to 34 and 814 people aged 15 to 24.
“We have been coordinating with other departments, including women and child welfare, general education and higher education. We have also been working with student initiatives like the state police cadet (SPC). In the initial phase, the strategies will be implemented in a few colleges and schools in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram. We need the cooperation of parents, teachers and peers,” Dr Indu said, adding that during the process, systemic changes will happen in the departments – in schools, colleges, and organisations – leading to improved well-being of the youngsters.
“The increased violent behaviour, suicide risks, and drug use are a problem not just in Kerala, but across the world. Some students require special care, like those struggling with depression, academic pressure and health issues and those coming from difficult backgrounds. So, it is important to identify children who require special care,” said Dr Anilkumar. “We are also providing self-help strategies to improve their mental health and well-being. One such approach is to use solution-focused thinking, which encourages them to focus more on solutions rather than problems,” he said.