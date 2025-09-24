ICMR-Kerala govt research to reduce suicide risk among youth

KOCHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Kerala government have joined hands to conduct research on mental health and suicide risks among the youth and suggest preventive steps.

Coming at a time when the state is grappling with drug abuse, violence, and suicide among youngsters, the 'ICMR multi-state implementation research on suicide risk reduction and improving mental well-being among school and college students,' the three-year study will also train teachers in identifying signs of distress in children and involve students to plan a campaign on campuses, among other things. It aims to come up with strategies for mental well-being and incorporate proposed strategies into the system in the long run.

“There is already evidence that early identification and interventions in mental health problems like depression will reduce suicides. The initiative involves training teachers and peer groups to identify signs of distress in children, equipping students to help their friends and the like. Problems of drug addiction, violence, excessive screen time, and suicide risks will go down once children's well-being has improved,” said Dr Indu P S, a community medicine professor and principal, Kasaragod Government Medical College (GMC).

“There are numerous isolated initiatives by the police and education department (in this area). Integrating suicide prevention activities into the programs to ensure sustainability is one of the objectives. Opening up about mental health difficulties is often stigmatized. Multiple-level conversations can aid in raising awareness of mental health. Suicide and disabilities due to mental health problems can be reduced by improving help-seeking behavior,” said Dr Anilkumar T V, head of the department of psychiatry at Ernakulam GMC.