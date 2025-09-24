Jamsheela bats her way into national squad for World Cup for the blind

PALAKKAD: When the national selectors read out her name, even if only as a reserve batter, Jamsheela K felt like she had just middled the sweetest cover drive. Life has bowled plenty of bouncers at the 37-year-old B2-category visually impaired woman. But Jamsheela never ducked. She stood tall at the crease, determined to keep the scoreboard of her dreams moving.

Now, with a place in the Indian squad for the first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind, to be hosted by India from November 11 to 25, her innings is no longer a solitary knock. It has become a team anthem for thousands who once thought disability meant retiring from ambition even before stepping onto the pitch.

The early ‘overs’

Born into an orthodox Muslim family, cricket wasn’t even a distant thought in her childhood. “Playing cricket was a daydream for me,” Jamsheela admits.

“I grew up glued to the thrill of the game, never missing an India-Pakistan clash and celebrating every stroke of my all-time hero, Sachin Tendulkar. But the idea of me playing never crossed my mind, until just five years ago. It all began during a trip with one of my blind students to a summer cricket camp. Watching those children lit a spark in me. I reached out to the Cricket Association for Blind Kerala, and they welcomed me with open arms. From that moment, my life turned around. What was once only a distant dream suddenly became a beautiful reality,” she recalls, with a smile as wide as a boundary rope.