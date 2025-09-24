Kerala Cabinet approves judicial city in Kalamassery

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State cabinet on Wednesday approved establishing a judicial city in Kalamassery by acquiring 27 acres of land from HMT Limited.

The Home Department has been directed to initiate preliminary steps for the project and explore the possibility of securing Central assistance.

The Cabinet also approved the draft of the Kerala Public Service Right Bill, 2025, and cleared an amendment to the State’s university acts to add a provision for holding syndicate meetings.

It further decided to revise the staff pattern of Keltron and sanctioned new posts in various educational institutions. Six High School Teachers (HST) posts will be created in Ancharakandi Higher Secondary School, Kannur, for the academic year 2022-23, while nine HST posts, one Junior Language Hindi and one Junior Language Arabic post will be sanctioned for 2023-24.

Two Scientific Officer (Nuclear Medicine) posts will be created at Malabar Cancer Centre. The Higher Secondary School Teacher (HSTT)-Junior (French) post in St Theresa’s Convent Girls HSS, Ernakulam, will be upgraded to HSST (French), and the Librarian Grade IV post at Government Polytechnic College, Pinarayi Education Hub, will be upgraded to Grade III.