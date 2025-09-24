Kerala Cabinet approves judicial city in Kalamassery

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State cabinet on Wednesday approved establishing a judicial city in Kalamassery by acquiring 27 acres of land from HMT Limited.
The Home Department has been directed to initiate preliminary steps for the project and explore the possibility of securing Central assistance.
The Cabinet also approved the draft of the Kerala Public Service Right Bill, 2025, and cleared an amendment to the State’s university acts to add a provision for holding syndicate meetings.
It further decided to revise the staff pattern of Keltron and sanctioned new posts in various educational institutions. Six High School Teachers (HST) posts will be created in Ancharakandi Higher Secondary School, Kannur, for the academic year 2022-23, while nine HST posts, one Junior Language Hindi and one Junior Language Arabic post will be sanctioned for 2023-24.
Two Scientific Officer (Nuclear Medicine) posts will be created at Malabar Cancer Centre. The Higher Secondary School Teacher (HSTT)-Junior (French) post in St Theresa’s Convent Girls HSS, Ernakulam, will be upgraded to HSST (French), and the Librarian Grade IV post at Government Polytechnic College, Pinarayi Education Hub, will be upgraded to Grade III.
Appointments to the State Food Commission were also cleared. K.N. Sugathan of Ramamangalam, Ernakulam (General Category), Rameshan V. of Perinthalmanna (Scheduled Caste Category), Murukesh M. of Kavundikkal, Palakkad (Scheduled Tribe Category), and Sheela T.K. of Alappad, Thrissur (Women’s Category) have been named members.
Decisions on salary revisions were taken, extending the benefits of the 11th Pay Revision Order to employees in government-approved posts in Food Craft Institutes.
The long-term pay agreement for employees of Kerala Clays and Ceramic Products Limited (KCCP) will be implemented with effect from January 1, 2017, while the managerial staff of Travancore Titanium Products Limited will get revised salaries for five years from October 1, 2013, with the existing EPF contribution arrangement continuing.
The cabinet sanctioned Rs. 3 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to Agnimitra, a native of Venganur, Thiruvananthapuram, who is undergoing treatment following a street dog attack.
It also decided to waive Rs. 36.61 lakh collected by the PWD as a security deposit and supervision charges from BSNL for the installation of optical fibre cables under the 4G saturation project.
Further, the Federal Bank Officers Association Educational Society was granted an exemption for 18.11 acres of excess land in Mukkannoor village, Ernakulam, for educational development, with a condition restricting its use to the permitted purpose.
Former KSEB Chief Engineer James Wilson was reappointed as Advisor, Interstate Water Wing, Irrigation Department, for two years.
The Cabinet also cleared several tenders, including Rs. 7.29 crore for MEP and civil works at the Girls Hostel and substation of Government Medical College, Kasaragod; Rs. 23.78 crore for works under the Kuttanad Comprehensive Drinking Water Project Phase-II Package 2; and Rs. 2.07 crore for BC overlay works on Old National Highway 66 from Altaramoodu to Mevaram.