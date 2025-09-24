Kerala police launch online background check service for tenants, domestic help

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Want to run a background check of your new domestic help or tenant, but don’t want the hassle? The police have got you covered.

The Kerala Police have launched a facility that lets the public request such background verifications online for a fee. State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar rolled out the digital service developed by the police’s telecommunication and technology wing on Tuesday. The facility can be accessed via the police’s citizen service portal ‘Thuna’ and citizen-centric mobile app Pol-App.

IG P Prakash, who monitored its development, said people can provide details of their potential employees, which will be matched with the department’s database to check whether the person has any criminal record.