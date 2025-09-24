Kerala police launch online background check service for tenants, domestic help

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Want to run a background check of your new domestic help or tenant, but don’t want the hassle? The police have got you covered.
The Kerala Police have launched a facility that lets the public request such background verifications online for a fee. State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar rolled out the digital service developed by the police’s telecommunication and technology wing on Tuesday. The facility can be accessed via the police’s citizen service portal ‘Thuna’ and citizen-centric mobile app Pol-App.
IG P Prakash, who monitored its development, said people can provide details of their potential employees, which will be matched with the department’s database to check whether the person has any criminal record.
“This is the first time the police are providing such a service online. Since each step is being monitored by officers, the service will be speedy and effective. Our objective is to serve the public through technology,” he said.
The public can submit requests for verification of domestic workers and tenants through Thuna and Pol-App, while companies can apply via Thuna to run background checks on prospective employees. The application must include details of the person of interest and documents such as Aadhaar, information about the job and a government-prescribed fee of Rs 1,500.
The local police station will conduct an inquiry to verify the individual’s identity and address, and check for criminal antecedents. Once this is completed, the unit head, either the district police chief or an authorised officer, will issue the verification certificate.
The application for employee verification can be moved by government departments, undertakings, and private organisations through Thuna.