KSRTC bus collides with lorry at Vattappara, injuring 13

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A KSRTC bus collided with a lorry at the Maruthur bridge in Vattappara, injuring 13 people. Several of the injured, including both drivers, sustained serious injuries.

Rescue teams had to cut open the mangled vehicles to pull out the trapped drivers.

The seriously injured were rushed to the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram for treatment. According to the police, the lorry driver has been critically injured.

The KSRTC bus, which had departed from Thiruvananthapuram with 26 passengers en route to Pathanamthitta, reportedly crashed head-on with the oncoming lorry. Local residents have blamed the accident on poor road construction in the area.